2 kg IED planted on highway in Jammu defused

A tiffin box timer-based Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found planted on Sidhra bypass on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu city on Saturday evening, officials said.The incident comes as the festivities are ongoing across Jammu and Kashmir. Security personnel deployed after an improvised explosive device (IED), placed inside a tiffin box, was found lying on the Sidhra-Narwal highway, in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. (PTI)

“Soon after the incident, a police party along with bomb disposal squad reached the spot and stopped traffic movement. The IED was seized and defused,” said a senior police officer.

Another police officer said traffic movement on the Narwal-Sidrah road was suspended immediately after the detection of the IED.

He said that on Saturday at around 5.30 pm, information was received by police that some suspicious object was lying on Sidhra-Narwal highway stretch in Jammu near a police checkpoint.

Police said that a team along with a dog squad and bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and on search of suspicious material. The team found a tiffin box timer-based IED, weighing around two kilograms, he added.

Police said that a major tragedy was averted with the detection of the IED. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station and further investigation is going on. Officials added that efforts were underway to arrest those involved in the incident.

Further details are awaited.

SIA raids house of terror suspect in Poonch

Special investigation agency (SIA ) sleuths on Saturday conducted searches at a house of an alleged terror suspect in Poonch in connection with a terror case, officials said.

The searches started around 4 am at the house of suspect Mohammad Hafiz in Kanuyian village in Mendhar sub-division. Hafiz was not present at his house when it was raided, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the officials said a joint cordon-and-search operation was launched by police and the Central Reserve Police Force at Copra top, Bachian Wali, Shiendara, Thandi Kassi and Mohalla Saedan in Poonch district early in the morning. The operation was underway when last reports were received, they said.

