 2 killed as truck hits motorcycles in Udhampur - Hindustan Times
2 killed as truck hits motorcycles in Udhampur

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Apr 10, 2024 05:26 AM IST

The deceased, in their mid-20s, were on their way to Sukrala Mata temple on two motorcycles on first day of chaitra navratri when they were hit by the Kashmir-bound truck near Dhudar Nallah, a police official said

At least Two people were killed and as many injured on Tuesday when a speeding truck hit their motorcycles on Dhar road in Udhampur district, police said. The deceased, in their mid-20s, were on their way to Sukrala Mata temple on two motorcycles on first day of chaitra navratri when they were hit by the Kashmir-bound truck near Dhudar Nallah, a police official said.

Rahul Singh of Barola village and Shubham Samotra of Neeli Nullah village died on the spot. (HT File)
Rahul Singh of Barola village and Shubham Samotra of Neeli Nullah village died on the spot.

Rahul Singh of Barola village and Shubham Samotra of Neeli Nullah village died on the spot and the other two, Ajay Kumar and Sunil Kumar, were injured and shifted to hospital, he said.The erring driver was arrested, his truck impounded and a case was registered against him, he added.

The driver was identified as Abdul Qayoom of Pattan in Baramulla district.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 killed as truck hits motorcycles in Udhampur
