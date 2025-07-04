BATHINDA: Two persons were killed after a car collided with a private bus on the Ferozepur-Zira road in Ferozepur district on Thursday. 2 killed in car-bus crash in Ferozepur

Two people were killed on Thursday when a car they were travelling in collided with a private bus on the Ferozepur-Zira road near Kulgarhi village in Ferozepur district.

The victims were identified as Kumlakshi Sharma (27), a booking clerk with Indian Railways, and Rahul (36), both residents of Amritsar.

The collision occurred when the car, on its way from Amritsar to Ferozepur, attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided head-on with the bus. Following the impact, the car crashed into a tree, leaving the vehicle severely damaged.

Kulgarhi station house officer (SHO) Gurmeet Singh said that statements from the victims’ families are being recorded. “Prima facie, it appears that the accident occurred when the car was overtaking another vehicle. A full investigation will determine the exact cause,” said the SHO.

The accident also resulted in minor injuries to three bus passengers. Emergency responders had to cut through the mangled car to take out the bodies.

A case will be filed against the bus driver, and further investigations are underway, the SHO added.