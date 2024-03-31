 2 labourers die in Ludhiana as gate of under-construction factory collapses - Hindustan Times
2 labourers die in Ludhiana as gate of under-construction factory collapses

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 31, 2024 11:48 PM IST

The victims were identified as Suresh Mahavar of Rajasthan and Vinod Shor of Madhya Pradesh. Chandar Pal was injured in the incident

At least two labourers died and another was injured as the main gate of an under-construction factory in Doraha fell on them on Sunday. The labourers were cleaning the gate when the incident happened.

The Doraha police reached the spot and initiated inquest proceedings following the statement of the deceased’s family members. The injured was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

The victims were identified as Suresh Mahavar of Rajasthan and Vinod Shor of Madhya Pradesh. Chandar Pal was injured in the incident.

Doraha station-house officer inspector Rohit Sharma said the police were investigating to ascertain the reason behind the mishap.

Chandigarh
