At least two labourers died and another was injured as the main gate of an under-construction factory in Doraha fell on them on Sunday. The labourers were cleaning the gate when the incident happened. 2 labourers die in Ludhiana as gate of under-construction factory collapses

The Doraha police reached the spot and initiated inquest proceedings following the statement of the deceased’s family members. The injured was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The victims were identified as Suresh Mahavar of Rajasthan and Vinod Shor of Madhya Pradesh. Chandar Pal was injured in the incident.

Doraha station-house officer inspector Rohit Sharma said the police were investigating to ascertain the reason behind the mishap.