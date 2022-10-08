Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 men arrested for duping Chandigarh man of 1.1L by posing as his NRI grandson

2 men arrested for duping Chandigarh man of 1.1L by posing as his NRI grandson

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 01:35 AM IST

Two men have been arrested for duping a resident of Sector 44, Chandigarh, of ₹1.10 lakh by posing as his NRI grandson

The duo was produced in court and sent to judicial custody (Representative image)
The duo was produced in court and sent to judicial custody (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two men have been arrested for duping a resident of Sector 44, Chandigarh, of 1.10 lakh by posing as his NRI grandson.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek Chauhan and Ravi Kant, both hailing from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

A case was registered against them on August 25 based on the complaint of Inderpal Singh.

He told police that he received a WhatsApp call from a person who claimed to be his grandson. The caller told him that he had gone to a club with friends, where they got into a fight with the waiter and hit him on the head with a beer bottle. The caller said that the waiter was severely injured and admitted to the hospital and he has been arrested.

The caller then started crying and passed the phone to a person who introduced himself as an advocate, who told Inderpal that an FIR has been registered against his grandson and his friends. He added that he was defending his grandson who had been fined by Australian Police and asked Inderpal to deposit 60,000, which he did.

Later, the victim received a call from another mobile number on WhatsApp demanding 50,000, which he deposited. However, he realised he had been duped after he could not get through to both numbers.

Ravi Kant told police in his disclosure statement that his friend Abhishek has taken access of his bank account to deposit his sister’s school fee and he provided the OTPs for online transactions to him in good faith.

The duo was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out