2 men arrested for duping Chandigarh man of 1.1L by posing as his NRI grandson

Two men have been arrested for duping a resident of Sector 44, Chandigarh, of ₹1.10 lakh by posing as his NRI grandson.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek Chauhan and Ravi Kant, both hailing from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

A case was registered against them on August 25 based on the complaint of Inderpal Singh.

He told police that he received a WhatsApp call from a person who claimed to be his grandson. The caller told him that he had gone to a club with friends, where they got into a fight with the waiter and hit him on the head with a beer bottle. The caller said that the waiter was severely injured and admitted to the hospital and he has been arrested.

The caller then started crying and passed the phone to a person who introduced himself as an advocate, who told Inderpal that an FIR has been registered against his grandson and his friends. He added that he was defending his grandson who had been fined by Australian Police and asked Inderpal to deposit ₹60,000, which he did.

Later, the victim received a call from another mobile number on WhatsApp demanding ₹50,000, which he deposited. However, he realised he had been duped after he could not get through to both numbers.

Ravi Kant told police in his disclosure statement that his friend Abhishek has taken access of his bank account to deposit his sister’s school fee and he provided the OTPs for online transactions to him in good faith.

The duo was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.