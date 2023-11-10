close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 men who conned woman of jewellery by posing as cops nabbed by Panchkula police

2 men who conned woman of jewellery by posing as cops nabbed by Panchkula police

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 10, 2023 09:24 AM IST

Panchkula police said the duo had been targeting unwary women around temples and stealing their gold jewellery through the same modus operandi

Hours after two men, posing as cops, conned a woman and made off with her gold ornaments after handing her imitation jewellery in Sector 21 on Thursday, police cracked the case by arresting the duo.

The accused were arrested within hours of conning a woman in Sector 21, Panchkula. (HT)

Identified as Sultan Khan and Ali Jama, they were arrested by a team of crime branch, Sector 19, Panchkula.

The accused had targeted the woman around 7 am. The victim, Sweety Jain, told the police that she was headed to a nearby temple, when two men approached her, claiming to be policemen. They told her to be cautious of snatchers and keep the gold jewellery that she was wearing safe. They handed her a cloth bag to keep the jewellery, including a chain, a bangle and a ring, before leaving. But when she opened the bag later, she was shocked to find imitation jewellery.

She approached the police, who launched an investigation after registering a case and nabbed the accused. They were produced before a court and sent to five-day remand.

Police said the duo had been targeting unwary women around temples and stealing their gold jewellery through the same modus operandi.

