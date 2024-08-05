2 more arrested for admission ‘fraud’ in nursing institutes

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested Aruna Chhabra, former principal of KD College of Nursing, Mahilpur, Hoshiarpur district, from his residence in Khudda Jassu village, Chandigarh, and Dr Kuldeep Singh Mehrok, owner of Mehrok College of Nursing and Medical Sciences, Taipur, Patran, Patiala district, from his private hospital (Tricity Clinic and Hospital), Dera Bassi, Mohali district, in connection with “admission fraud” in nursing institutions. An FIR has been lodged against the accused at the Vigilance Bureau police station, Jalandhar range.

According to the VB, both were involved in committing irregularities in admissions and examinations in nursing colleges in connivance with officials and employees of the Punjab Nursing Registration Council (PNRC), Mohali, and had been evading their arrest.

In this case, Charanjit Kaur Cheema, former PNRC registrar and retired principal of the Nursing Training School in Gurdaspur, and Dr Arvinderveer Singh Gill of Basant Vihar in Hoshiarpur have been already arrested by the VB.

An official spokesperson of VB said that during the investigation of a complaint, it came to light that in connivance with managements of the said private nursing colleges, PNRC officials had prepared fake records and tampered with the government records for conducting examinations of nursing students without the necessary admission forms, examination forms and requisite examination fees.

He further informed it was found during the probe that KD College of Nursing, Mahilpur, Hoshiarpur district, had got recognition from the Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi, September 25, 2019, and from the PNRC on November 29, 2012 whereas much before the recognition of this college, the admission forms and receipt numbers were found to be issued by the PNRC.

He revealed that the admission forms pertaining to five roll numbers were received from this college but these admission forms/roll numbers were issued to Princeton Institute of Nursing, Gurdaspur, by the nursing council. The fake admission list of these 5 students was prepared in October 2012 much before the college was recognised and on the basis of this admission list, a list regarding these roll numbers was issued on the receipt of the examination forms and examination fees of these students.

The spokesperson further added that during the probe, it was found that Charanjit Kaur Cheema, a resident of Ranjit Avenue (Kila Tek Singh), Batala, Gurdaspur, had colluded with Dr Arvinderveer Singh Gill and declared the results of the said 15 students after taking affidavits from students and getting the documents verified again from Aruna Chhabra. It was also found that this result was not signed by the dealing hand or the superintendent of the examination branch of the PNRC but by a data entry operator working on a daily basis.

He further added that an FIR was lodged against the accused at the VB police station, Jalandhar range.