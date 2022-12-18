Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 nabbed with 200-kg stolen iron rods, illegal pistol

2 nabbed with 200-kg stolen iron rods, illegal pistol

Published on Dec 18, 2022

The accused, Ranjan Kumar Yadav and Manav Kumar, has been caught with 200-kg stolen iron rods, an illegal .32 bore pistol and three live cartridges

After recovering 200-kg stolen iron rods, an illegal .32 bore pistol and three live cartridges, a case under Sections 457, 380, 413 and 34 of IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Jamalpur police station. (i Stock Photo)
HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The police control room (PCR) motorcycle squad nabbed two men with 200-kg stolen iron rods, an illegal .32 bore pistol and three live cartridges on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Ranjan Kumar Yadav alias Chotu Nagina of Bihar, who was presently residing at Ram Nagar in Jamalpur area; and Manav Kumar alias Shiv of Haryana, presently residing in Durga Colony, Dhandari Khurd. Sidhu said they had tried to flee on their scooter after seeing the police team, but they were chased down. The scooter has been impounded.

A case under Sections 457, 380, 413 and 34 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Jamalpur police station.

Sidhu said that constable Basant Lal and senior constable Dharminder Singh, who nabbed the duo, have been awarded 21,000 and names of the both cops have been recommended for DGP Commendation Disk. Similarly, sub-inspector Sudagar Ali (in-charge, PCR) and ASI Dalbir Singh (in-charge, Zone-4, PCR) have been awarded 11,000.

