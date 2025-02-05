Menu Explore
2 NCC cadets from Chandigarh to scale Mount Everest

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 05, 2025 09:42 AM IST

Colonel Paramjit Singh, commanding officer of 2 Chandigarh Battalion NCC, congratulated the cadets and said that their selection is an example of the NCC’s commitment to nurturing resilience and leadership among youth.

Two NCC cadets from the city have been selected to embark on a mountaineering expedition to Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak. Jahan Kukkal and Padam Namgail from 2 Chandigarh Battalion NCC had recently attended a pre-Everest expedition at Mount Abi Gamin (7,335 m) and a winter training camp at the world’s highest battlefield ground Siachen (base camp). Cadet Kukkal also successfully completed an expedition to Mount Kang Yatse II (6,250 m).

Cadet Jahan Kukkal and Padam Namgail from 2 Chandigarh Battalion NCC will be scaling Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak. (HT Photos)
Cadet Jahan Kukkal and Padam Namgail from 2 Chandigarh Battalion NCC will be scaling Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak. (HT Photos)

