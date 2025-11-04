2 of Ashish Chopra gang held with 205-gm heroin n Ferozepur

Two members of the Ashish Chopra gang were arrested and 205-gm heroin was seized in Ferozepur, police said on Monday. The operation was jointly carried out by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and the Ferozepur police. Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the arrested individuals — Rashpal alias Sevak Kunde village and Rajiv alias Jassa of Bade village in Ferozepur — were in contact with a shooter, known as “UV”, associated with the gang. SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said accused Rashpal Singh has a criminal record, with multiple cases registered against him under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act.

DGP Yadav stated that a preliminary investigation revealed both accused were in contact with “UV” who is wanted in connection with Ashu Monga’s murder that took place in Ferozepur in May. “Further investigation is underway to establish the linkage and dismantle the entire network of the gang,” he added.

ADGP (AGTF) Pramod Ban said that acting on a tip-off, a police team led by DSP (AGTF) Rajan Parminder, in coordination with the Ferozepur police, carried out the operation near the railway crossing at Maghre village where both were apprehended.

A case has been registered at the Sadar police station under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.