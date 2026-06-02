2 of Punjab arrested for vehicle thefts in Delhi; 8 cars seized

Two vehicle thieves, who allegedly stole four-wheelers from the national capital and sold them to buyers in Punjab and Rajasthan, have been arrested, Delhi Police officials said on Monday. Eight cars have been recovered, they said. According to police, a tip-off was received on May 21 following which a trap was laid in Rohini and Maninder Singh, who was moving in a stolen vehicle that was traced to the Begumpur area, was arrested.

The accused have been identified as Maninder Singh (32) and Harjot Singh (33), both from Punjab. “They were part of a vehicle-lifting network that targeted high-end cars in Delhi and transported them to Amritsar, Chandigarh and Jaipur,” DCP (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said in a statement.

According to police, a tip-off was received on May 21 about the accused following which a trap was laid in Rohini and Maninder Singh, who was moving in a stolen vehicle that was traced to the Begumpur area, was arrested, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Maninder disclosed the involvement of Harjot, who was caught with a stolen car in Amritsar on May 24. Subsequently, police conducted raids at multiple locations in Delhi, Amritsar and Jaipur, leading to the recovery of six high-end stolen vehicles.

The recovered vehicles include a Hyundai Creta, a Toyota Fortuner, a Hyundai Alcazar, a Honda Amaze, a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, a Maruti Suzuki Brezza and two Kia Seltos SUVs, police said.

“With their arrests, police have now solved eight vehicle theft cases registered at different police stations. Maninder, a 12th pass, was previously involved in nine criminal cases, including four in Delhi. Harjot, a graduate, was involved in five similar cases in Punjab,” the DCP added.