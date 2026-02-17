2 Pak nationals among 3 escape from juvenile home after attacking cops, raids on

A high alert has been sounded across Jammu region after two Pakistani nationals and a local criminal, purportedly associated with ‘Khauf Gang’, opened fire from a pistol and physically assaulted and injured two policemen before escaping from a juvenile home in the RS Pura area of Jammu district on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5.30 pm. A high alert has been sounded across Jammu region after two Pakistani nationals and a local criminal, purportedly associated with ‘Khauf Gang’, opened fire from a pistol and physically assaulted and injured two policemen before escaping from a juvenile home in the RS Pura area of Jammu district on Monday evening. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

The injured cops, who have been shifted to GMC Jammu, have been identified as head constable Parveen Kumar, 45, and SPO Vinay Choudhary, 32. “Around 5.30 pm, the two cops on duty were fired upon with a pistol and attacked by the two Pak nationals and the local criminal. The troika first staged a fake fight to draw the attention of two cops. As soon as the two cops intervened to segregate them, the trio attacked them,” said people familiar with the development. “The attackers used a pistol and opened three to four rounds of fire and used sticks to beat up the cops,” they added. Soon after the incident, senior police officers rushed to the juvenile home.

A manhunt has also been launched to nab the attackers.

Boy’s throat slit, accused arrested

An 11 year old school boy died after his throat was slit by a 23-year-old man in Kathua district on Monday.

The deceased was a resident of Rajbagh area of Kathua district.

The accused identified as Manish Kumar of Haria Chak has been arrested under section 103 of BNS and investigation has been initiated.

“The boy was returning home after appearing in his class 7 exams when the accused attacked the boy and slit his throat,” said a police officer.