2 policemen injured by nihangs in Tarn Taran undergo surgery, stable

A day after two murder accused were shot dead in a police encounter at Singhpura village near Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran district, the two sub inspectors they attacked with swords underwent hand surgeries and their condition is stated to be stable.

Khemkaran station house officer (SHO) sub inspector Narinder Singh and Valtoha SHO sub inspector Balwinder Singh, who were critically injured in the attack by the two nihangs (traditional Sikh warriors), underwent the surgeries at a private hospital in Amritsar.

Bhikhiwind SHO Sarbjit Singh, who is the investigation officer in the case, said: “The thumb of sub inspector Narinder Singh’s left hand was almost cut off by the sword, while the attackers severed sub inspector Balwinder Singh’s little finger. Doctors successfully operated both officials and they are out of danger.”

The nihangs, Mehtab Singh, 50, and Gurdev Singh, 40, of Amritsar were accused of murdering a Sikh granthi, Baba Santokh Singh, 65, in Nanded city of Maharashtra on March 11. The two were Santokh Singh’s companions and had fled to Punjab after committing the crime. Maharashtra Police had informed their Punjab counterparts.

The two nihangs attacked the police when they were confronted near Singhpura, where they were staying at a religious sect. Bhikhiwind deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajbir Singh led a police team to their hideout, but the nihangs again attempted to attack the police personnel, who had a narrow escape. Finally, the police opened fire in self-defence, officials said.