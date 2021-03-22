Two murder accused shot dead in Tarn Taran encounter

Tarn Taran Two ‘Nihangs’, traditional Sikh warriors, were shot dead by police during an encounter after the duo attacked policemen with swords at a village in Punjab’’s Tarn Taran, police said on Sunday. The two have been identified as Mehtab Singh, alias Khandewala, 50, and Gurdev Singh, 40, of Ganda Singh colony, Amritsar. They were accused of murdering a Sikh granthi, Baba Santokh Singh, 65, in Nanded city of Maharashtra on March 11. The two were companions of the victim and had fled to Punjab, Maharashtra police had told Punjab Police.

The encounter took place at Singhpura village with SHOs of Khemkaran and Valtoha, namely SI Narinder Singh, and inspector Balwinder Singh also suffered life-threatening injuries. On Saturday, Nanded police shared inputs with Tarn Taran Police on the presence of the two wanted criminals in Dera Bidhi Chand, Sursingh village.

SSP Dhruman H Nimbale said, “We had information that both had taken shelter in a religious Dera at Sursingh village. We conducted a search operation in the area on Sunday morning, but they had fled. We asked our network of informers to be on the lookout for the two nihangs having four-feet Khanda and two kirpans.”

“A DSP and three SHOs were also put on the job. In the afternoon, we were informed that the Nihangs were moving around Singhpura village. We prepared and sent a team to the area. Both tried to flee when they saw the police,” he said.

“At about 3.30pm, (near village Singhpura), the two Nihangs attacked our SHOs, when they asked them to stop. They inflicted life threatening injuries on the two police officers. DSP Bhikhiwind led a force to their hiding place, but the Nihangs again attempted to attack the police party, which had a narrow escape. Finally police fired from their service weapons to save and protect themselves from the attackers,” he added.

The injured SHOs have been referred to a private hospital in Amritsar. At the time of filing of this report, they were being operated upon. An FIR has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 333 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or using criminal force on public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Bhikhiwind police station.

Fact-finding inquiry ordered

With questions being raised on the killing of the accused, Tarn Taran deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh has deputed SDM Patti Rajesh Sharma to conduct a fact-finding magisterial inquiry.

Senior Congress leader and Punjab Mandi Board’s senior vice-chairman Tejpreet Singh Peter had alleged that the encounter was suspicious. Demanding an inquiry from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) or the CBI, he claimed it was surprising that two SHOs, a DSP and their team could not arrest two men, who were not armed with firearms. He added the encounter purportedly happened at a desolate spot, which was also suspicious. “This is a clear violation of the human rights,” he alleged.