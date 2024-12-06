Menu Explore
2 prominent Chandigarh hotels receive bomb threat

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 06, 2024 07:33 PM IST

The threats prompted immediate action from the Chandigarh Police, who launched search operations at both locations

Two prominent hotels in Chandigarh—one located at IT Park (Hotel Lalit) and the other in Industrial Area Phase-1 (Hotel Hyatt)—received threatening emails on Thursday, warning of explosives placed on the premises.

Teams from the operation cell, bomb squad and local police were swiftly mobilised to conduct comprehensive searches at both hotels in Chandigarh. But no suspicious items were found at either location, providing relief to hotel staff and guests. (iStock)
Teams from the operation cell, bomb squad and local police were swiftly mobilised to conduct comprehensive searches at both hotels in Chandigarh. But no suspicious items were found at either location, providing relief to hotel staff and guests. (iStock)

The threats prompted immediate action from the Chandigarh Police, who launched search operations at both locations. Teams from the operation cell, bomb squad and local police were swiftly mobilised to conduct comprehensive searches at both hotels. But no suspicious items were found at either location, providing relief to hotel staff and guests.

A senior police officer confirmed that an investigation was underway to trace the origin of the emails.

