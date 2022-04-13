Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 PU senators seek increase in retirement age as per UGC rules
Two members of the Panjab University (PU) senate wrote to the registrar on Tuesday requesting that the retirement age of teacher be increased from 60 to 65 as per regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC)
The PU senators requested that the process to amend regulations related to service conditions of teachers in PU calendar volume 1 (2007) be initiated to facilitate this. (HT File)
Published on Apr 13, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two members of the Panjab University (PU) senate wrote to the registrar on Tuesday requesting that the retirement age of teacher be increased from 60 to 65 as per regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC). They requested that the process to amend regulations related to service conditions of teachers in PU calendar volume 1 (2007) be initiated to facilitate this.

Senators Rajat Sandhir and Jatinder Grover have proposed the amendments in view of the recent notification of central service rules for UT employees and changes in service conditions of teachers proposed by regulatory bodies from time to time.

The senators have proposed that all full-time members of the teaching staff as defined in regulation 1.1 of Chapter V (A) be allowed to retire at the age of 65 as mentioned under UGC regulations. Presently, the retirement age for PU teachers is 60. They have proposed the same for full-time teachers of non-government colleges affiliated to the university.

Moreover, they have proposed that the conditions of service including pay scales of teachers be governed by UGC.

