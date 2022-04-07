Vigilance bureau books 2 Punjab police officials for taking bribe

: Two Punjab police officials have been booked for allegedly taking over ₹1.5 lakhs as bribe from a man after the audio recording of their crime was submitted to the vigilance bureau.

Assistant sub-inspector Pritam Singh and his subordinate constable Mandeep Singh were on Tuesday booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act -1988 at VB police station in Ferozepur.

“The investigation has found them guilty of taking bribe and police is conducting raids to nab them,” Kewal Krishan, deputy superintendent of police, vigilance bureau, said.

He said that Chaturvedi Sharma, a resident of Akaliyan Jalal village in Bathinda district, had filed a corruption complaint against the two police officials posted at Nihal Singh Wala police station here.

“During the investigation, it was found that ASI Pritam Singh and constable Mandeep Singh had seized 4 kg of poppy husk from Chaturvedi’s father Jagdish Chand on June 9, 2021 and took him to the police station in Chaturvedi’s car,” he said.

The duo threatened Chaturvedi to book him in the case and seize his car too and demanded a bribe of Re. 5 lakhs from him for letting him off and release his vehicle. With mediation of Mandeep, the amount was settled at Rs. 2.20 lakhs.

“Chaturvedi paid ₹1.5 lakh bribe to the cops on the spot after which he was released along with his vehicle. On June 13, 2021, Mandeep visited Chaturvedi’s house and demanded the remaining amount of the bribe. Chaturvedi paid ₹20,000 to Mandeep and asked for more time,” Krishan said.

However, Chaturvedi recorded his conversation with Mandeep, which he submitted to the VB along with the complaint. ENDS