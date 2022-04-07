Vigilance bureau books 2 Punjab police officials for taking bribe
: Two Punjab police officials have been booked for allegedly taking over ₹1.5 lakhs as bribe from a man after the audio recording of their crime was submitted to the vigilance bureau.
Assistant sub-inspector Pritam Singh and his subordinate constable Mandeep Singh were on Tuesday booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act -1988 at VB police station in Ferozepur.
“The investigation has found them guilty of taking bribe and police is conducting raids to nab them,” Kewal Krishan, deputy superintendent of police, vigilance bureau, said.
He said that Chaturvedi Sharma, a resident of Akaliyan Jalal village in Bathinda district, had filed a corruption complaint against the two police officials posted at Nihal Singh Wala police station here.
“During the investigation, it was found that ASI Pritam Singh and constable Mandeep Singh had seized 4 kg of poppy husk from Chaturvedi’s father Jagdish Chand on June 9, 2021 and took him to the police station in Chaturvedi’s car,” he said.
The duo threatened Chaturvedi to book him in the case and seize his car too and demanded a bribe of Re. 5 lakhs from him for letting him off and release his vehicle. With mediation of Mandeep, the amount was settled at Rs. 2.20 lakhs.
“Chaturvedi paid ₹1.5 lakh bribe to the cops on the spot after which he was released along with his vehicle. On June 13, 2021, Mandeep visited Chaturvedi’s house and demanded the remaining amount of the bribe. Chaturvedi paid ₹20,000 to Mandeep and asked for more time,” Krishan said.
However, Chaturvedi recorded his conversation with Mandeep, which he submitted to the VB along with the complaint. ENDS
-
Probe into illegal regularisation, recruitment of employees in ZPs, panchayat samitis
The Punjab rural development and panchayat department has launched a probe into illegal regularisation or recruitment of employees in the zila parishads and panchayat samitis. Financial commissioner of the rural development and panchayat department Rahul Bhandari on Wednesday formed a panel to verify the records of such employees. Bhandari directed the panel to submit its report to him within three weeks. Sandhu submitted his report to FCR Rahul Bhandari in March this year.
-
Ludhiana | 2 cops booked for taking bribe
The vigilance bureau on Wednesday booked two cops for allegedly taking bribe from residents in lieu of getting their work done. In the first case, a passport verification officer Dilbag Singh deployed at the Sanjh Kendra of Division No 8 police station was booked for seeking ₹20,000. The case was registered on the complaint of Rahul Sahni of Deep Nagar.
-
Ludhiana | Two fresh Covid infections reported in 24 hours
Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Wednesday. So far, 1,09,791 cases have been reported in the district, of which 1,07,499 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus. On Wednesday, the district was left with 13 active cases. Ten persons are under home-isolation while three are under treatment at different hospitals. The administration has appealed to residents to continue taking precautions.
-
Gurdaspur clash happened right under the nose of cops, shows video
A video clip of the bloody clash over a land dispute at Phulra village in Gurdaspur district on Monday is being shared widely on social media and shows that cops were present as “mute spectators” near the spot as shots were being fired that ended up claiming four lives. Husband of the village sarpanch, Sukhraj Singh, was among three locals killed in the attack besides a member of the rival group.
-
Ludhiana | Good Samaritan helps reunite 4-year-old missing girl with family
A four-year-old girl, who was suspected to have been kidnapped from Shivpuri area on Monday, was reunited with her parents on Wednesday. The girl's mother Yasmin Parveen, who works at a factory, used to take her two daughters to her workplace. The girls used to play outside the factory while she worked. She was handed over to her parents after a medical check-up. A resident of Kundanpuri's relatives, Ajmal Ansari also tried to search for her parents, but in vain.
