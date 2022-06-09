2 Punjab transport dept staffers held for pocketing lakhs in commercial vehicle tax
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested two employees of the transport department for siphoning off commercial vehicle tax worth lakhs through a fake vehicle entry software and bogus stamps.
Apart from the two employees, Harpal Singh of Hasanpur village, Fatehabad, Haryana, and Salinder Singh of Bishanpura village, Zirakpur, the bureau has also booked another employee, Praveen Kumar of Khanpur village, Kharar, who is at large.
The fake computer software, and the bogus stamps and seals have been recovered.
Giving details, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ajay Kumar said around 2,000 commercial vehicles, as well as new chassis of commercial vehicles, entered Punjab from other states daily.
These vehicles are required to pay tax for entering or passing through Punjab, which can be paid online by the vehicle driver/owner or deposited at RTA’s Tax Collection Centre in Jharmari, Lalru, Mohali.
Kumar said Harpal, Salinder and Praveen were posted at this centre on rotational basis. Their job was to collect the commercial vehicle tax after filling the requisite details, including registration number and type of vehicle, in the e-Parivahan software of the transport department. The collected tax is further deposited with the state exchequer.
However, these three employees, with the intent to siphon off the tax, developed a fake software, similar to the original, and started generating bogus receipts for tax paid by the driver/owner of the vehicles. The DSP said as such, the income generated was being pocketed by these accused for long, causing a loss of lakhs to the state exchequer. “Not only this, they also fabricated stamps/seals to be affixed on the receipts to pass them off as genuine,” he added.
He said during investigation, two such receipts were cross-checked with the government’s e-Parivahan software and were found to be bogus.
As this modus operandi was not possible without the connivance of other officials, the official said the involvement of other officers/employees was being ascertained through further investigation.
A case under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 471 (using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 7, 7A, 13(1) (A) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the Vigilance Bureau police station in Mohali.
Efforts are underway to arrest Praveen. The two arrested accused will be produced in court on Thursday.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics