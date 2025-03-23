Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 realtors shot at in Manakwal village of Ludhiana: Police

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 23, 2025 05:56 AM IST

According to the police, the victims had parked their car near Satnam’s house and were walking home at the time of the attack; the SHO said things will be clearer only after an investigation and they have asked the victims to record their statements with the police

The police took up an investigation as two real estate agents were allegedly shot at in Manakwal village late on Friday, officials said.

The preliminary investigations suggest a possible rivalry as the reason behind the crime. (HT Photo)
The preliminary investigations suggest a possible rivalry as the reason behind the crime. (HT Photo)

They said that while Gagandeep Singh alias Gaggi sustained an injury to his arm, Satnam Singh escaped unhurt. Police said both the victims are friends and residents of the same village and two bike-borne assailants fired at them around 10 pm.

According to the police, the victims had parked their car near Satnam’s house and were walking home at the time of the attack.

Gagandeep was rushed to a hospital, where he received treatment and was discharged.

Sadar station-house officer (SHO) inspector Avtar Singh said Gagandeep’s condition is stable. “Both victims said that they have no clue who might be behind the attack,” said the SHO.

He added that preliminary investigations suggest a possible rivalry as the reason behind the crime. The SHO said things will be clearer only after an investigation and they have asked the victims to record their statements with the police.

He said a first-information report (FIR) will be registered after the statements and investigations are underway.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On