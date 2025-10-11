Edit Profile
    Batala: Two shot dead as bike-borne assailants open fire at shoe store

    Two killed and four injured in a shooting by unidentified assailants outside a shoe store in Punjab. Police investigating the incident.

    Published on: Oct 11, 2025 7:18 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Batala
    Two persons were killed and four others were injured after two bike-borne unidentified assailants opened fire outside a shoe store on Samadh road near Jassa Singh Ramgarhia Hall here on Friday late evening, police said.

    The incident took place at around 9pm, when the assailants reached the shop and started firing at the shop, an eyewitness said (Representational Image)
    The incident took place at around 9pm, when the assailants reached the shop and started firing at the shop, an eyewitness said (Representational Image)

    The incident took place at around 9pm, when the assailants reached the shop and started firing at the shop, an eyewitness said.

    According to reports, 18 shots were fired amid the Karwa Chauth rush in the market. The police teams rushed to the spot and started the investigation. “We are trying to identify a connection between the deceased and the assailants. We will trace them soon”, a police official said, adding, “The injured were taken to the civil hospital here. The two critically injured victims have been referred to Government Medical College, Amritsar.”

