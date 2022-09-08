Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2 shot dead over land dispute in Ferozepur

Updated on Sep 08, 2022 04:53 PM IST

Two people died while two others sustained injuries after gun shots were fired during a violent scuffle over a piece of land in Ferozepur

Two people died while two others sustained injuries after gun shots were fired during a violent scuffle over a piece of land in Ferozepur. (Representative Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

Two people died while two others sustained injuries after gun shots were fired during a violent scuffle over a piece of land in Ferozepur on Thursday.

Two groups had clashed over 6 kanals of land in Fatehgarh Sabrah village. While two people – Balwinder Singh, 60, and Balraj Singh, 22, were killed, two others, including one Pargat Singh, were injured.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Surinder Lamba said, “The two parties had been feuding over the land for two years. One of the parties, armed with guns, attempted to take forceful possession of the land. A case will be registered after recording the victims’ statements.”

