3 hurt at shots fired in Mohali over land dispute

At least five bullets were fired, though no one was hit by the bullets, their splinters the three men

cities Updated: Nov 18, 2019 00:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Injured Jeet Singh getting medical treatment after the firing incident at Mullanpur in SAS Nagar on Sunday.
Injured Jeet Singh getting medical treatment after the firing incident at Mullanpur in SAS Nagar on Sunday. (HT Photo)
         

Three persons were injured of splinter wounds as shots were fired over a land dispute at a village in Mullanpur on Sunday.

The injured have been identified as Jaswinder Singh, who is at loggerheads with his relative Gurpreet Singh over 50 yards of land, besides Jeet Singh and Sheetal Singh, both bystanders. They all belong to Mastgarh village, where the incident took place in the evening.

Gurpreet Singh, who opened fire with his .12 bore pistol, has been booked for attempt to murder.

“A guava tree that was planted in Jaswinder’s courtyard was axed by someone in the morning. This infuriated Gurpreet, who has been staking claim on that portion of the courtyard,” said Mullanpur station house officer (SHO) Harmanpreet Singh. “Gurpreet brought a pistol from his house and fired on the ground to create panic.”

At least five bullets were fired, said the SHO. Though no one was hit by the bullets, their splinters injured Jaswinder and two men standing nearby.

“Jaswinder has been admitted to the Kharar civil hospital while Jeet has been shifted to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, and Sheetal to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh,” said police. Their condition is stated to be stable.

Police said women of both families had a verbal spat over the same issue in the morning too. It took an ugly turn later on. A case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and of the Indian Penal Code. The accused is yet to be arrested.

