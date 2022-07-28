2 suspected monkeypox cases detected in Amritsar, Sonepat

Two suspected cases of monkeypox were detected in Amritsar and Sonepat, officials said on Wednesday.

In Amritsar, the suspected patient was admitted to an isolation ward at the Government Medical College after he developed a fever and lesions resembling monkeypox on his skin. His samples have been sent to the venereal disease research laboratory (VDRL) of the college, which is the only testing centre for the viral disease in Punjab. His reports are awaited.

Kerala-returnee exhibits symptoms in Sonepat

In Sonepat, the victim, who is a university professor, had returned from Kerala in a domestic flight after staying in the southern state for three months. He was isolated at his house in Global City after he exhibited monkeypox-like symptoms.

“Initially, the patient was admitted to the isolation ward at the civil hospital in Sonepat, but now is in home isolation,” said deputy medical superintendent Dr Ginni Lamba.

The patient’s blood, urine and lymph-node samples have been sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, to ascertain if he had contracted the infection. His reports are expected in three days.

“The patient had reached Sonepat on July 16. After returning from Kerala, the patient’s health deteriorated and on Tuesday, the patient had developed a rash and swollen lymph nodes,” an official of the state health department said.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease with symptoms similar to smallpox, although with less clinical severity. With cases being reported from at least 75 countries, the World Health Organisation has termed the outbreak a global health emergency.