2 terror operatives booked under Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda
On the orders of a district magistrate, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday booked two terror operatives under the Public Safety Act in Doda district, said officials.
They have been identified as Saqib Hussain Mir of Banola in Chiralla area and Adil Iqbal Batt of Sazan in Bhagwah tehsil of Doda district.
In a statement issued by district police, Doda, Saqib Hussain Mir and Adil Iqbal Batt were found running a terror module to revive militancy in the Doda region at the behest of a local terrorist namely Mohammad Amin alias Khubaib of Kathwa in Phagsoo Thathri.
“Mohammad Amin alias Khubaib, among others had joined militancy in early 90s and crossed the border for getting arms training. He is presently operating from Pakistan and Pak-Occupied-Kashmir and is in desperate attempt to revive militancy in Doda region by instigating local youth of Doda district to join militancy for carrying out subversive activities,” read the official statement.
“Saqib Hussain Mir at the behest of Khubaib was continuously instigating the youth to join militancy. Adil Iqbal Batt was also persuading the youth to join militancy and he was also apprehended with arms, ammunition and incriminating material in Thathri area. In this regard, a case had been registered against him under relevant Section of law at Thathri police station,” it read.
The activities of the two terror operatives were highly detrimental and prejudicial to the security of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and, therefore, acting on the police dossier, district magistrate, Doda, Vikas Sharma ordered their detention under the Public Safety Act to prevent them from acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of Jammu and Kashmir.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
-
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
-
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.
-
Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics