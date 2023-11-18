2 wanted criminals injured in encounter with STF in Yamunanagar, held

Following an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF), two accused from Rohtak carrying a reward of ₹10,000 each, were taken into custody by the Yamunanagar police on Friday. They were identified as Krishan and Sagar, residents of Sanghi village in Rohtak. They were accused in over nine cases, including murder, and carrying rewards of ₹5,000 each in Rohtak and Kaithal, police said. Following an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF), two accused from Rohtak carrying a reward of ₹ 10,000 each, were taken into custody by the Yamunanagar police on Friday. They were identified as Krishan and Sagar, residents of Sanghi village in Rohtak. (Representational image)

They were linked to a group of criminals in Rohtak and had taken the responsibility of injuring a head constable with CIA staff in Kaithal last month.

The STF that was in search of them in Yamunanagar had informed the local police about their presence near Pahadi Pur village in Sadhaura block, nearly 30 km away from district headquarters.

Leading the team, sub-inspector Rakesh Kumar from Central Unit of the STF in Gurugram said that following a tip-off they had spotted both of them around 8 pm.

“As soon as they saw us, they started firing. A bullet also hit me, but I was wearing a bullet-proof jacket. In self-protection, I along with ASI Ram Karan and constable Aman fired at them and both received injuries on their foot. They are currently admitted at civil hospital in Yamunanagar,” he added.

On his complaint, an attempt to murder case was registered against both of them and two weapons, three live cartridges and 10 empty cartridges were recovered, Yamunanagar SP Ganga Ram Punia said.

Once they are discharged, they will be arrested and further handed over to the STF as per process, the SP said.

