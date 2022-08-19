2 weeks on, Ludhiana MC yet to take final call on re-auction of parking lots
The Ludhiana MC had, on August 3, suspended the auction process of parking lots citing technical issues. The sources, however, stated that the auction was suspended after a contractor tried to avail the contracts through cooperative societies— which are given certain privileges during the allotment of contracts— which would have resulted in lesser revenue for the civic body
Two weeks after the municipal corporation (MC) terminated the e-auction of nine parking lots in the city, the civic body is yet to take a final decision on re-auction of the lots.
The MC had, on August 3, suspended the auction process citing technical issues. The sources, however, stated that the auction was suspended after a contractor tried to avail the contracts through cooperative societies— which are given certain privileges during the allotment of contracts— which would have resulted in lesser revenue for the civic body.
MC secretary TS Panchhi said mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal have to take the final decision regarding e-auction of the parking lots and no decision has yet been taken by the higher authorities.
The previous contracts of two parking lots— Tuition market in Model Town extension and Sarabha Nagar main market, had already expired and the MC has been forced to manage the lots by itself. The contracts of remaining parking lots, including multi-storey parking near the MC’s Zone-A office, Feroze Gandhi market, Bhadaur house and BRS Nagar market near Orient Cinema, will also expire on September 11.
This year, the MC had also converted three more sites into paid parking lots, including the area below the flyover near Gill Road chowk, roadsides from Jagraon bridge to Dholewal chowk and from Dholewal chowk to Sherpur chowk.
MC should operate the parking lots itself: Residents
Amid repeated complaints of overcharging by contractors’ staff at parking lots, a section of residents have also demanded that the MC should operate the parking lots itself.
One of the residents of Model Town extension, Jashandeep Singh, said the staff also misbehaves with visitors when they oppose overcharging. The MC should depute its own staff at the parking lots to stop overcharging, he added.
Bi-hourly parking to be introduced at parking lots
Under the new contracts, MC will introduce bi-hourly parking charges at the parking lots. Currently, ₹20 and ₹10 is charged from cars and two wheelers, respectively, for the entire day (from 6am to 10pm).
As per the new contract norms, the charge will be increased by 50 per cent of the base fee after every two hours. The base fee (for the first two hours) remains the same— ₹10 for two-wheelers, ₹20 for cars, ₹30 for commercial three-wheelers and ₹50 for commercial four-wheelers.
-
Open dumping of garbage in Ludhiana: 5 years on, project to install static compactors remains on paper only
Even as the municipal corporation is facing the heat of National Green Tribunal and residents have been decrying open dumping of garbage in different parts of the city, the civic body's project to install static compactors across the city continues to remain on paper for the last five years. The garbage collected from houses is dumped at the secondary dumping sites and then shifted to the main dump site of the MC on Tajpur road.
-
PMC to provide 330 fresh graduates with internship opportunity
The Pune Municipal Corporation is receiving good response from its internship opportunity programme for fresh graduates. The civic administration is keen to attract young minds and exchange knowledge with them under The Urban Learning Internship Programme (Tulip). In its second year, the civic body plans to provide internship to 330 fresh graduates with preference for those from engineering stream. The intern strength last year was 106 students.
-
Pregnant woman alleges gangrape in U.P.’s Hardoi, probe under way
A pregnant woman on Friday alleged that she was kidnapped from a bus terminal in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district and gang-raped by four men for three days in adjoining Hardoi district, police said. The two-month pregnant woman walked for 12 km to Bahadurpur village where she narrated her ordeal to villagers, the police added. The villagers informed Rajepur police station in Farrukhabad about it.
-
Pune woman covers Leh-Manali stretch on foot in five days, sets new record
Pune-based runner-cum-cyclist mother of two, Preeti Maske, created another 'world record' by becoming the 'fastest woman on foot' to cover Leh-Manali stretch in four days, 22 hours and nine minutes (118 hours), beating the previous record of Sufiya Khan, which was of 6 days from Manali to Leh. Maske's journey was flagged off by Border Roads Organization, chief engineer, Brigadier Gaurav Karki, from Leh on August 9.
-
Ludhiana | ICAR-ATARI in collaboration with PAU holds dialogue on climate-smart agriculture
The ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute, in collaboration with Punjab Agricultural University, organised a stakeholder dialogue on climate-smart agriculture. The objective of the event was to invite experienced stakeholders who could share their perspective on climate-smart agriculture for cross-learning. The dialogue witnessed deliberations from over 120 participants, including scientists and experts from Indian Council of Agricultural Research institutes, state universities and krishi vigyan kendras (KVKs), along with sarpanches, innovative farmers and rural youth.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics