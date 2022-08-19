2 weeks on, Ludhiana MC yet to take final call on re-auction of parking lots

Two weeks after the municipal corporation (MC) terminated the e-auction of nine parking lots in the city, the civic body is yet to take a final decision on re-auction of the lots.

The MC had, on August 3, suspended the auction process citing technical issues. The sources, however, stated that the auction was suspended after a contractor tried to avail the contracts through cooperative societies— which are given certain privileges during the allotment of contracts— which would have resulted in lesser revenue for the civic body.

MC secretary TS Panchhi said mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal have to take the final decision regarding e-auction of the parking lots and no decision has yet been taken by the higher authorities.

The previous contracts of two parking lots— Tuition market in Model Town extension and Sarabha Nagar main market, had already expired and the MC has been forced to manage the lots by itself. The contracts of remaining parking lots, including multi-storey parking near the MC’s Zone-A office, Feroze Gandhi market, Bhadaur house and BRS Nagar market near Orient Cinema, will also expire on September 11.

This year, the MC had also converted three more sites into paid parking lots, including the area below the flyover near Gill Road chowk, roadsides from Jagraon bridge to Dholewal chowk and from Dholewal chowk to Sherpur chowk.

MC should operate the parking lots itself: Residents

Amid repeated complaints of overcharging by contractors’ staff at parking lots, a section of residents have also demanded that the MC should operate the parking lots itself.

One of the residents of Model Town extension, Jashandeep Singh, said the staff also misbehaves with visitors when they oppose overcharging. The MC should depute its own staff at the parking lots to stop overcharging, he added.

Bi-hourly parking to be introduced at parking lots

Under the new contracts, MC will introduce bi-hourly parking charges at the parking lots. Currently, ₹20 and ₹10 is charged from cars and two wheelers, respectively, for the entire day (from 6am to 10pm).

As per the new contract norms, the charge will be increased by 50 per cent of the base fee after every two hours. The base fee (for the first two hours) remains the same— ₹10 for two-wheelers, ₹20 for cars, ₹30 for commercial three-wheelers and ₹50 for commercial four-wheelers.