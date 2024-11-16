2 women arrested for honeytrap in Fatehabad

Fatehabad Police on Saturday arrested two women for allegedly blackmailing a man by recording an obscene video. Fatehabad Police on Saturday arrested two women for allegedly blackmailing a man by recording an obscene video. (HT File)

The victim told the police that he had visited a woman’s house in Bhuna on November 14. There, he met another woman from Hisar and the trio consumed liquor. Following this, the victim claimed, a man turned up at the scene.

He said that the man recorded an obscene video of him with the two women, using which they started blackmailing him. He said that they told him pay up or face a rape case.

The victim said that he was also thrashed by the trio who later snatched his phone and motorcycle.

Bhuna police station in-charge Pradeep Kumar said, “We have booked four persons, including two women, on charges of wrongful confinement, snatching and extortion. The two women have been arrested while a manhunt has been launched to arrest the other two.”