Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 women arrested for honeytrap in Fatehabad

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 17, 2024 05:30 AM IST

The victim told the police that he had visited a woman’s house in Bhuna on November 14. There, he met another woman from Hisar and the trio consumed liquor. Following this, the victim claimed, a man turned up at the scene.

Fatehabad Police on Saturday arrested two women for allegedly blackmailing a man by recording an obscene video.

Fatehabad Police on Saturday arrested two women for allegedly blackmailing a man by recording an obscene video. (HT File)
Fatehabad Police on Saturday arrested two women for allegedly blackmailing a man by recording an obscene video. (HT File)

The victim told the police that he had visited a woman’s house in Bhuna on November 14. There, he met another woman from Hisar and the trio consumed liquor. Following this, the victim claimed, a man turned up at the scene.

He said that the man recorded an obscene video of him with the two women, using which they started blackmailing him. He said that they told him pay up or face a rape case.

The victim said that he was also thrashed by the trio who later snatched his phone and motorcycle.

Bhuna police station in-charge Pradeep Kumar said, “We have booked four persons, including two women, on charges of wrongful confinement, snatching and extortion. The two women have been arrested while a manhunt has been launched to arrest the other two.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //