The district is witnessing a surge in swine flu cases with 20 confirmed cases reported in the last two weeks, highest among the districts in Punjab, according to a data by the health department. 20 cases in two weeks, swine flu raises ugly head in Ludhiana (HT Photo)

First case of swine flu in the district was reported on December 8. Since last week, eight active cases, including two children, have been reported in the district.

A doctor from Dayanand Medical Hospital, on the basis of anonymity, said, “The swine flu cases have spiked in the past few days, with four patients currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.”

“However, patients with comorbidities like diabetes, respiratory, and pulmonary ailments are particularly vulnerable to the severe consequences of the flu,” the doctor said.

In response to the surge in influenza and viral infections, the health department has taken measures by establishing dedicated flu corners in all civic-run health facilities. These flu corners serve as testing centres where patients exhibiting symptoms such as cold, cough, fever, and others are tested. If severe symptoms are detected, further testing is conducted to contain the spread of the virus.

Civil surgeon Ludhiana, Jasbir Singh Aulakh, outlined the preventive measures being implemented.

“In addition to setting up flu corners in hospitals to assess vital signs such as oxygen saturation, we have directed the entire para-medical staff to wear masks and follow precautions. The public should also take precautions by avoiding overcrowded places, wearing masks outdoors, and, especially for the susceptible groups, including the elderly and those with comorbidities, confining themselves at home and avoiding unnecessary travel,” Aulakh said.