20 more cops to keep Panchkula traffic in check

The Panchkula traffic department has bolstered its team with the addition of 20 new police personnel, increasing the total strength of traffic officers in the district from 150 to 170. With the appointment of 20 new officers, the total strength of traffic personnel in Panchkula district has risen to 170. (HT File)

This step is aimed at improving traffic management, alleviating congestion and ensuring better law enforcement in the city, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Crime and Traffic) Amit Dahiya said on Monday.

The decision was made during a meeting at the office of DCP in Sector 1 on Monday. During the meeting, DCP Dahiya reviewed the city’s current traffic situation, received updates from officers and issued instructions for improvements.

According to police data, between January and May this year, a total of 45,68 challans were issued for various traffic violations. The most common violations included riding without helmets (16,738 challans), vehicles lacking pollution certificates (11,814), tampered or fancy number plates (5,699), wrong-side driving (3,955) and triple riding (1,746).

As part of the new strategy, the department will implement a rotation policy for traffic staff deployment across the city to ensure a more effective and dynamic approach to managing traffic flow.

Additionally, DCP Dahiya assessed Panchkula’s CCTV network and instructed officials to install more cameras in areas where coverage is lacking. He also mandated the placement of traffic signboards, informative rule boards and warning signs at key locations to increase road safety awareness among the public.

The DCP further directed officials to identify accident-prone zones in the city and coordinate with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to implement corrective measures aimed at reducing accidents. He directed all officers to work diligently, honestly and with full dedication, warning that strict action would be taken against any negligence.