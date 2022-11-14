Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 20% of fuel used in brick kilns to be paddy straw, says Punjab govt

Published on Nov 14, 2022

This decision will give a boost to straw management and farmers will benefit financially by selling straw, Punjab environment, science and technology minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday made it mandatory for brick kilns across the state to use paddy straw as 20% of their fuel.

This decision will give a boost to straw management and farmers will benefit financially by selling straw, Punjab environment, science and technology minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said.

“The state government has issued a notification and brick kiln owners have been given six months to prepare for this new management and action will be taken against those who do not implement these instructions after May 1, next year,” said Hayer.

The minister said that in-situ and ex-situ methods are being adopted to help farmers in stubble management and deal with the problem of pollution caused by farm fires.

Farmers of Punjab have been provided machines on subsidy for in-situ stubble management and under ex-situ, industry is being encouraged to use stubble as fuel.

“Efforts are also being made to generate CNG, electricity and other energy sources from straw,” said the minister.

The department of environment and science and technology would provide technical assistance to the brick kiln owners to use stubble as fuel and deputy commissioners have been asked to follow the instructions as per the notification, the minister said.

