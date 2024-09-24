2,0000-cr food grain transportation scam: Dhillon surrenders in Ludhiana court

Ludhiana: After evading arrest for over two months, Jagandeep Singh Dhillon, former district manager of Punjab State Civil Supplies Corporation (PUNSUP), Ludhiana, surrendered before a local court and was subsequently arrested by the vigilance bureau in the ₹2,000-crore food grain transportation scam, involving former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, on Monday. After evading arrest for over two months, Jagandeep Singh Dhillon, former district manager of Punjab State Civil Supplies Corporation (PUNSUP), Ludhiana, surrendered before a local court and was subsequently arrested by the vigilance bureau in the ₹ 2,000-crore food grain transportation scam, involving former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, on Monday.

A vigilance spokesperson said Dhillon had previously obtained anticipatory bail from the high court on September 18, 2023. However, the Supreme Court set aside the bail order on July 16 this year. Since then, Dhillon had been absent from duty and was placed under suspension by his department. The vigilance had been on the lookout for him ever since.

Colluded with contractors

to extract bribes

The spokesperson further revealed that Dhillon, as a member of the district tender committee, during the period 2020-21, failed to verify the tenders of certain contractors involved in the scam. He allegedly colluded with these contractors, facilitating the allotment of tenders in exchange for bribes. Additionally, Dhillon violated clause 12(j) of the State Custom Milling Policy by transferring food grains from the shops of commission agents Krishan Lal and Anil Jain to the rice shellers of their relatives, in contravention of established procedures. It was further revealed that Lal had recovered over 2,000 jute bags from other states, which were used to transport the paddy. Dhillon, in collusion with co-accused Surinder Berry, the then district manager of PUNGRAIN, allegedly used the influence of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, to divert paddy from the grain markets of Lalton and Dhandran villages in Ludhiana district to the Ludhiana Central markets instead of the Killa Raipur centre. This manipulation was reportedly done to extract large bribes from rice millers.

During investigation, it was found that Dhillon collected bribes ranging from ₹3 to ₹10 per paddy bag from rice millers in exchange for favourable allotments. Furthermore, he overlooked discrepancies in gate pass registrations, which listed scooter and motorcycle numbers instead of truck numbers, allowing for misappropriation of paddy stored in the godowns, in collusion with contractors.

The vigilance spokesperson said that following continuous raids and mounting pressure from the VB, Dhillon, seeing no other alternative, surrendered before the Ludhiana court and was sent to judicial custody.

An FIR was registered under Sections 409, 467, 420, and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, at the VB Police Station, Ludhiana Range, against former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and other accused on August 16, 2022.

Earlier on September 19, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) had apprehended accused Anurag Batra, distributer of a firm, Batra Pharmaceuticals, who was an accomplice of dismissed deputy director, food and civil supplies department, Punjab, Rakesh Kumar Singla, a proclaimed offender (PO).

