2004 graft case: Rohtak Then BSNL general manager gets 4-yr RI for accepting bribe of 25,000

The special CBI court, Panchkula, awarded a four-year jail term to the then Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL, Rohtak) general manager Chandra Shekhar for accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 to approve a tender in 2004.

The court of Jagdeep Singh, special CBI judge, also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, who is currently posted as deputy director general in the Union department of telecommunications in New Delhi.

He has been convicted under Sections 7, 13(1) (D) with 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Alleging that Chandra Shekhar had sought a bribe from his firm, Hare Krishna Hare Rama, Gurgaon, for approving tenders for the laying of underground cables in Tosham and Kalanaur area of Haryana, complainant, Shiv Raj Khatana, had approached the CBI. A trap was laid and on June 3, 2004, the CBI had caught the BSNL official red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹25,000.

Another case of disproportionate assets was registered against him after ₹45 lakh more was recovered from his house.

On Monday, the BSNL official pleaded for leniency, stating that he has never been convicted before and that his wife has cancer and is bed-ridden because of a fracture in the foot.

However, special public prosecutor Jitender Kumar argued for maximum punishment.

The judge observed: “No doubt corruption is a menace to the society and this menace is eating into the vitals of our society. In fact, it is the most serious internal threat to our nation.”

He added: “The tentacles of corruption have spread far and wide and moral values amongst public servants have touched nadir. A corrupt public servant is the worst violator of the constitution of India. Corruption by public servants not only upsets the balance of society, but also works against aspirations of the people of India.”

The judge awarded rigorous imprisonment of four years and fine of ₹1 lakh.