200-crore MoUs for production of drones to promote tech-driven governance in Himachal Pradesh

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while virtually addressing the concluding ceremony of the first North India’s ‘Himachal drone conclave’ from Chandigarh on Wednesday, emphasised the promotion of IT-driven governance in Himachal Pradesh highlighting the potential benefits of the drone technology which could play a vital role to benefit farmers, horticulturists, besides other sectors, including monitoring law and order. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File photo)

Sukhu said the deliberations held and presentations made during the conclave will prove beneficial for the state due to its challenging topography.

On the occasion, five MoUs amounting to ₹200 crore were signed. These included an agreement with FICCI to promote the use of drones in governance. Additionally, agreements were also made with Abecode Technologies Private Limited and Dronetech Solutions Private Limited for investment in Himachal, SkyeAir for an Unmanned Traffic Management solution to oversee flight operations, in collaboration with the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance, CSKHPKV and IIT Ropar. The collaboration between CSKHPKV and IIT Ropar specifically focused on areas such as AI-based digital entomology, livestock management, cold chain management, IoT and precision agriculture, including drone technologies.

Highlighting the importance of technology adoption, Sukhu asked Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University in Palampur to exhibit the use of drone technology on its campus as well as to motivate farmers to embrace technological advancements for increasing their economy and efficiency while anticipating his strong belief that the outcomes of these efforts would become apparent within the next six months.

Expressing his pleasure on the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for drone manufacturing in Himachal Pradesh, the CM assured that the state government would extend all possible support and required facilities to the investors and would procure drones for usage in the government sector.

Chief Parliamentary secretary Ashish Butail expressed gratitude to the CM for organising the conclave in Palampur. He emphasised the widespread use of drones in various fields.

Principal advisor (IT and Innovations) Gokul Butail said drone technology could provide employment opportunities to youth in the near future.

Secretary of information technology Dr Abhishek Jain detailed the conclave, which saw the participation of representatives from 26 private companies and 25 state government departments.

