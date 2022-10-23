2015 Behbal Kalan firing incident victim’s son claims threat to life

Son of one of the victims killed in the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing incident, Sukhraj Singh, who is sitting on protest against the delay in the investigation and legal proceedings of the case for the past 291 days, on Sunday said there is a threat to his life. He claimed that on the intervening night of October 22, some miscreants at around 11pm attacked his car parked in front of the sleeping tent of Behbal Insaf Morcha. “When we raised the alarm, the unidentified persons fled from the spot in their car. The incident was captured in CCTV camera and the footage of the attack is also available with me,” he said.

“Earlier also some persons have threatened me and asked to wrap the Bebbal Insaf Morcha from the spot otherwise me and my family would have to face dire consequences. It seems like I am the target of some anti-social elements and they want to eliminate me and other persons connected with the Behhal Insaf Morcha to legally secure some politicians. So, it’s my humble request to the Punjab government to please investigate the matter and take strict action against the persons involved in this attack and also to increase the security cover of Behhal Insaf Morcha, so that I can exercise my fundamental right to protest in a free and fair manner,” he added.