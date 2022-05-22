2015 drugs case: Error in filing of chargesheet lands former Ludhiana cop in soup
A minor mistake in the filing of a chargesheet in a seven-year-old drugs case has cost the former station house officer (SHO) of Machhiwara police station dearly as an FIR was lodged against him on Friday on the order of a local court.
A case has been registered at Machhiwara police station under Sections 465 (forgery), 466 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of Indian Penal Code against former inspector Jaswinder Singh, who has been retired for the past three years.
The court also acquitted all three accused in the 2015 case, including Chhindarpal Singh alias Chhinda, Gurnam Singh and Deepa Singh, all resident of Machhiwara.
It was mentioned in the FIR that the Machhiwara police had arrested the trio on May 25, 2015, after 52-kg poppy husk was found in their truck. However, while filing the chargesheet, the registration number of their truck was mentioned as “PB23F 6141”, while it was actually “PB23F 6142”.
When the police realised their mistake, they allegedly tempered with the chargesheet and rectified the error, without informing senior officials or seeking the court’s permission.
Sub-inspector Gurpartap Singh, who is investigating the case, said Jaswinder will be arrested soon.
Two Chandigarh residents lose ₹3.9 lakh in credit card frauds
Two city residents lost ₹2.88 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively in credit card-related frauds. In the first case, the complainant, Dharmendra Kumar Pathak of Sector 47, alleged that he received a call on April 11 from Blue Dart courier service saying a parcel containing a credit card had been redirected to the bank due to a pin code mismatch. His employee, Ankur Mittal received a call from an unidentified person about updating his CITI Bank credit card.
Liquor vend staffer’s murder in Ludhiana: Two days on, wife, three aides land in police net
Two days after a liquor vend employee was found bludgeoned to death in a field in Samrala, police arrested the victim, three aides, 36's wife and Yadwinder Singh on Saturday. The arrested accused include Kaur, and her aides Amandeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Lachhman Singh of Raikot. Cops said the victim's wife was in a relationship with Amandeep Singh.
After June 1, UP pradhans to work from home at e-enabled village secretariats
Issuing directions in this regard, here, on Friday additional chief secretary, panchayati raj, Manoj Kumar Singh, said that it was observed that many pradhans, panchayat secretaries were using cybercafes, etc outside the village to upload vouchers, put digital signatures, etc despite the panchayat bhawan in their village being equipped with internet-enabled computer and other related facilities. In UP, 58,198 panchayat bhawans are being set up.
School can’t escape liability in case of accident involving its bus: Punjab and Haryana high court
Schools can't escape liability proceedings in case of an accident or any other incident involving a school bus, even if it is on hire-purchase agreement. The high court bench of justice Alka Sarin dismissed a plea from Sanawar Model Senior Secondary School, Mohali, challenging a Motor Accident Tribunal (MACT), Mohali, order that had earlier dismissed an application from the school seeking removal of its name as a necessary party in an accident case.
28-yr-old man dies of drug overdose in Khanna
A 28-year-old man from Basant Nagar, Khanna, died of a drug overdose on Friday. The victim's father, Raj Kumar, told police that Umesh had been using drugs for the past four years and was even admitted to a de-addiction centre, but to no avail. They rushed him to Government Hospital, Khanna, where the doctors declared him dead. Woman among 2 held with heroin A woman was among two arrested with 18-gram heroin on Friday.
