2015 drugs case: MLA Khaira gets bail but arrested in another case

Jalandhar : The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday granted bail to Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 drugs case. However, the reprieve was short-lived as he was arrested by the Kapurthala police in another case for allegedly threatening and intimidating witness in the same case. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday granted bail to Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 drugs case. However, the reprieve was short-lived as he was arrested by the Kapurthala police in another case for allegedly threatening and intimidating witness in the same case.

A case under Sections 195A (threatening any person to give false evidence) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered against Khaira on Thursday at the Subhanpur police station around 3am on the complaint of Ranjit Kaur, wife of Kashmir Singh, a resident of Dograwal and a witness in the drugs case.

Khaira was brought on a production warrant from the Nabha jail to Kapurthala court and was sent to one-day police custody.

Kashmir had recorded a statement against Khaira and other accused in 2015 NDPS and Arms Act case registered at Jalalabad police station of Fazilka district.

“On October 15, 2023, two unidentified persons with their faces covered forcibly entered my house and started threatening me of dire consequences if I did not retract my statement. On October 22, my wife Ranjit Kaur received multiple calls from unknown numbers to withdraw the statement,” the FIR read.

The complainant claimed that two representations on October 16 and 22 were submitted at the police station concerned but no action was taken.

“I also approached the area magistrate, Kapurthala, and filed criminal complaint but the court disposed it of on December 6. The court directed the SHO concerned to investigate the matter in detail and take required action,” the FIR stated.

On inquiring the matter, a case has been registered as the complainant apprehended danger to the life and liberty of his family members, the FIR stated.

On the recommendation of the special investigation team, the Jalalabad police arrested three-time MLA Khaira on September 29, 2023, on the charges of harbouring and giving shelter to the main accused Gurdev Singh in 2015 drug case. Khaira was arrested under Section 27 A (punishment for harbouring offenders).

The drugs case was registered against Khaira in March 2015 in Jalalabad in Fazilka district. The case involves the recovery of 2 kg heroin, 24 gold biscuits, a country-made pistol, a .315-bore pistol and two Pakistani SIM cards. A case was registered against nine persons and they were later convicted under the NDPS Act. Among those involved was Gurdev Singh, an alleged aide of Khaira.

HC dismisses plea against arrest in ‘impending’ FIR

The high court on Thursday dismissed a plea from Khaira demanding that police be restrained from making his arrest as he feared that he could be implicated in another FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Khaira had argued there is a possibility that FIR will be registered at odd hours without any prior information to him and the government has “launched a witch hunt against him”.

The court dismissed the plea taking note of state’s submissions that he cannot be granted protection for the reason that as on date, no FIR has been registered. “Given above (state’s submissions), the apprehension is ill-founded and no case for any relief is made out at this stage,” the court said while dismissing the plea.

Cong terms it political vendetta

The Congress dubbed the fresh case against Khaira as political vendetta.

“This is height of the petty vendetta politics of the @AAPPunjab govt. Right after the Punjab and Haryana high cout granted the regular bail to Congress MLA @SukhpalKhaira, he was booked again under sec 195A & 506 of IPC by the Subhanpur police. Khaira is a bold and outspoken leader, who often criticises the CM @BhagwantMann for his anti-people policies. The entire sordid episode shows that the AAP govt in Punjab has got scared of the Congress party. It doesn’t tolerate the presence of the opposition at all, which is highly deplorable,” leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa posted on X.

“Justice Denied! The recent FIR against @SukhpalKhaira is a proof that the @AAPPunjab govt is doing vendetta politics. The FIR has been registered just to harass him even further. This is not Badlaav… this is Badla!,” Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring wrote on X.