2015 Kotkapura firing: Former DGP Sumedh Saini skips date for filing voice samples

Former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini and former Moga senior superintendent of police Charanjit Singh Sharma failed to appear at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, New Delhi, to give ‘voice samples’ on Monday.

Last week, Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT), probing the 2015 Kotkapura firing case, had summoned Saini and Sharma to record their ‘voice samples’ at the CFSL laboratory. Besides, the SIT had also summoned suspended inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal, who also failed to appear. However, Umranangal was not asked to give voice samples.

In June, the SIT had sought permission to conduct lie-detector tests on Saini, Umranangal and Sharma in connection with 2015 Kotkapura firing case. While Saini and Sharma had refused to undergo the lie-detector test, Umranangal agreed to undergo the test, subject to the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court. The SIT is waiting for the CSFL to give a date for the lie-detector test on Umranangal.

After Saini and Sharma refused to undergo lie-detector, the SIT sought their voice samples for layered voice analysis (LVA) used for helping detect stress and other emotions.