2017 state award winner teacher, 2 of Haryana edu dept booked for fraud

The Yamunanagar police on Thursday booked a teacher and two officials of the Haryana education department in an alleged case of fraudulently obtaining a state award in 2017. They were booked under sections 34, 35, 119, 120-B, 166, 167, 217, 218, 408, 418, 420, 463, 464, 465, 467, 468, 470, 471 and 474 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 17 HUDA, Jagadhri police station in the district.

As per the FIR registered on the complaint of Sambhav Garg of Jagadhri, they were identified as Parveen Kumar Gupta, a PGT fine arts teacher of a government school in Yamunanagar, G Dhingra, a principal of a government institute in the district, and Kiranmayee, additional director of academic at the education department in Panchkula.

Garg claimed that Gupta did not have requisite experience and score for the state teacher award and fraudulently received it in 2017 from the then Haryana governor, allegedly in collusion with the two officials.

“He also received ₹21,000, a shawl, medal and a certificate. The award also comes with financial benefits of two additional increments, two-year additional service, which takes the total cost to about ₹40 lakh and caused revenue loss to the state exchequer of the said amount,” he said in his complaint.

