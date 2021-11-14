Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2018 case: AAP’s ex-Haryana chief appears before police
Published on Nov 14, 2021
HT Correspondent

Aam Aadmi Party’s former Haryana chief Navin Jaihind on Saturday appeared before the Panipat police to join investigation in a case registered against him three years ago.

Jaihind and five others were booked under Sections 186, 332, 353, 417,420, 468 and 471 of the IPC when he carried out the party’s “Bhaichara Kanwar Yatra” against drugs from Rohtak to Haridwar in 2018.

Accompanied by hundreds of followers carrying flags, Jaihind reached the Panipat city police station. Jaihind’s supporters created a ruckus outside the city police station fearing his arrest.

The police pacified them and interrogated Jaihind before releasing him.

Jaihind alleged that he had been falsely implicated in the case. Police said Jaihind’s was called to record his statement in the case.

