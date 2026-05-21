2019 Samana road crash: Kin of 2 men killed by negligent truck driver get ₹66 lakh relief

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has awarded over ₹66 lakh in compensation to the families of two men who died in a 2019 road crash after their sedan collided with an overloaded fodder truck near Radiant Textile Ltd. in Chouth village on Patiala Road in Samana. The tribunal relied upon the testimony of an eyewitness, postmortem reports and the FIR while concluding that the accident occurred due to negligent driving of the truck driver. (HT Photo for representation)

While awarding the compensation in its May 15 order, presiding officer Amit Kumar Grover decided the two connected claim petitions arising from the same accident that took place on September 29, 2019, at around 10:30 pm.

According to the tribunal, the victim, Gurpreet Singh, was driving a Verna alongside the second victim, Avtar Singh, and another occupant when their vehicle collided with a truck loaded with chaff (fodder).

The tribunal held that the truck was overloaded, had chaff protruding around five feet from both sides, lacked reflectors and visible tail lights, and that the driver had suddenly applied brakes in a rash and negligent manner.

Gurpreet Singh died on the spot, while Avtar Singh later succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital. Following the incident, an FIR under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 338 (causing grievous hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage), and 304-A IPC (causing death by negligence) was registered at Samana police station.

The tribunal relied upon the testimony of an eyewitness, postmortem reports and the FIR while concluding that the accident occurred due to negligent driving of the truck driver.

In the case relating to Gurpreet Singh, the tribunal awarded ₹18.24 lakh with 9% annual interest to his parents. The deceased’s brother was denied compensation as he was not considered financially dependent.

In Avtar Singh’s case, the tribunal awarded ₹48.62 lakh with 9% annual interest to his widow, minor son and parents. Out of the compensation granted to the minor child, ₹10 lakh has been directed to be kept in a fixed deposit till he attains majority.

The tribunal further held the truck owner, driver and the insurance company jointly and severally liable to pay the compensation.