2022 Punjab assembly elections: Illegal hoardings of political parties put up across Mohali

Even though the Vidhan Sabha elections are yet to be announced in Punjab, illegal hoardings and banners continue to dot Mohali. Political parties, desperate to catch attention of voters, have not spared even an electric pole or tree in the past week, but the municipal corporation has turned a blind eye towards the situation.

There are around 100 illegal hoardings of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Airport Road and other roads of the city, highlighting his achievements in the past month.

Even former mayor Kulwant Singh, who has announced that he will contest elections from Mohali, has put up illegal hoardings in the entire city.

Municipal commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg said all illegal hoarding will be removed on Monday. “Hoardings can only be displayed on the sites allotted by MC. Several political parties have entered the fray and are putting up hoardings without paying any heed to rules and regulations.”

On the allotted sites, companies, who were allotted contract, are charging between ₹60,000 and ₹1 lakh for one month, depending on the location.