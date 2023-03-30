Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2022 Udhampur blasts: NIA files chargesheet against 2 Lashkar operatives

2022 Udhampur blasts: NIA files chargesheet against 2 Lashkar operatives

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 30, 2023 11:23 PM IST

The NIA probe revealed that Adil was in touch with Pinna, an ‘individual terrorist’ of the LeT listed by the Centre, who was now operating from Pakistan

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two terror operatives of the Lashka-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Udhampur blast case, officials said on Thursday.

“Following thorough investigations into the Udhampur IED blasts carried out by the LeT through its Pakistan-based handlers, the NIA filed a chargesheet against two operatives of the terror outfit,” said an official spokesperson.

“Mohammad Aslam Sheikh alias Adil and Mohammad Amin Bhat alias Abu Khubaib alias Pinna have been charged for their efforts towards revival of terror activities in Jammu by carrying out recruitments from the pool of OGWs (overground workers) and surrendered terrorists and activating and motivating them to carry out terror acts,” he added.

The NIA had taken over the investigations into the case on November 15 last year from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The NIA probe revealed that Adil was in touch with Pinna, an ‘individual terrorist’ of the LeT listed by the Centre, who was now operating from Pakistan.

“Pinna recruited Adil to carry out the IED blasts on buses parked in the public areas of Udhampur district, which had inflicted injuries on two persons,” he added.

Pinna was initially a resident of Doda. In 1997, he joined the terrorist ranks of Hizbul Mujahideen and was involved in the execution of various terror acts in J&K.

“He escaped to Pakistan in 2009 and is presently an active LeT handler, who is playing a vital role to revive and accelerate terror activities in the Jammu region,” he said.

“Adil collected the consignment of explosives delivered by Pinna’s associates from across the border in Kathua sector. Pinna used drones and dead-drop method for this delivery. Pinna trained Adil in cyberspace on how to prime the IEDs. On September 28, Adil planted two IEDs in buses, which were plying between Basantgarh and Udhampur. One blast took place around midnight on September 28 and the other in the early hours of September 29,” the spokesperson said.

After his arrest, Adil made disclosures about hoarding explosives for future attacks. Two more IEDs, three sticky bombs, three detonators and two PTD timers were recovered from Adil’s residence. These were part of the consignment that was delivered from Pakistan, the NIA said.

The federal agency disclosed all these facts and filed a chargesheet on March 28 against the duo under sections 120B, 121A, 122, 307 and 407 of IPC, sections 3 and 4 of the Explosives Substances Act and sections 16, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of the UA (P) Act.

