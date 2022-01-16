Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2022-23 admissions kick off at Chandigarh’s private schools with draw of lots
2022-23 admissions kick off at Chandigarh’s private schools with draw of lots

Private schools in Chandigarh have been told to display the list of selected candidates of entry-level classes by February 1, while last date to deposit the fee is February 11
Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26, Chandigarh, became one of the first schools to conduct the draw of lots on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After the UT education department asked all recognised private schools to display a list of eligible candidates for the 2022-23 admission session from Friday onwards, schools have started conducting the draw of lots.

Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26 became one of the first schools to conduct the draw for entry-level classes on Friday, but a limited number of parents were called due to the ongoing Covid situation.

School director Atul Khanna said, “The draw of lots was conducted at the school ground with proper care for social distancing. The parents were also quite mindful of the safety protocols, so the process went smoothly.”

According to school authorities, over 300 applications were received for 75 seats. A total of 16 among these were allotted under the general category, while 59 have already been given to siblings of enrolled students.

Other private schools are also expected to conduct their draws with similar protocols in the coming days. Schools have been told to display the list of selected candidates by February 1, while last date to deposit the fee is February 11.

Story Saved
Sunday, January 16, 2022
