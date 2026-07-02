2023 Ludhiana gas leak: 3 years on, accountability remains elusive

More than three years after the Ludhiana gas leak that claimed 11 lives, the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) efforts to fix accountability have hit a roadblock, with crucial government data still unavailable. On April 30, 2023, 11 people, including three children, died after toxic gas leaked in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana, following which NGT initiated suo motu proceedings. (HT File)

In a compliance affidavit filed on Wednesday, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) informed the Tribunal that it is yet to receive critical information from the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department.

On April 30, 2023, 11 people, including three children, died after toxic gas leaked in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana, following which NGT initiated suo motu proceedings. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team deployed at the site detected dangerously high levels of hydrogen sulphide, triggering a wider investigation into hazardous industrial waste management and regulatory failures.

The latest affidavit has been filed in compliance with the NGT’s December 4, 2025 order directing the PPCB to furnish detailed operational data of all 1,291 electroplating units connected to Ludhiana’s Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP). The Tribunal had sought unit-wise details of monthly effluent generation, production, electricity consumption, acid usage and raw material consumption to assess environmental compliance. The matter is scheduled to come up before the principal bench on July 3.

The PPCB told the NGT that it approached the PSPCL for electricity consumption records and the GST commissionerate for production, acid consumption and raw material details required for preparing the compliance report.

According to the PPCB, the PSPCL said it couldn’t provide electricity consumption details without electricity account numbers of units. It sought PPCB’s assistance in identifying the premises. The board maintained that it does not possess such records and only maintains the names and addresses of industrial units. The PPCB said it prepared its compliance report using field inspections and whatever information was available.

Regarding the GST commissionerate, the PPCB said it did not furnish the information despite repeated communications, so officials collected the necessary details through field verification and compiled the data before placing it on record before the Tribunal.

The affidavit also mentioned regulatory challenges, stating that many small units are operating from rented premises, frequently sharing electricity connections and undertaking job work. Several units do not maintain separate records of production, electricity consumption, acid usage or raw material utilisation for electroplating activities, while others have either shifted locations or ceased operations, making verification difficult.

The PPCB has submitted a database covering all 1,291 electroplating units. The report contains details of effluent received by the CETP during November 2025, along with production figures, acid consumption, raw material usage and electricity consumption wherever such information could be verified.