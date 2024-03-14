 2024-25 Rabi season: Ludhiana DC directs officials to ensure smooth, quick wheat procurement - Hindustan Times
2024-25 Rabi season: Ludhiana DC directs officials to ensure smooth, quick wheat procurement

2024-25 Rabi season: Ludhiana DC directs officials to ensure smooth, quick wheat procurement

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 14, 2024 10:44 PM IST

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Thursday directed officials of food and civil supplies department and heads of procurement agencies to ensure smooth and quick procurement of wheat for the upcoming season.

Ludhiana DC Sakshi Sawhney holding a meeting with officials to review preparations for wheat procurement for Rabi Season in Ludhiana on Thursday.
Ludhiana DC Sakshi Sawhney holding a meeting with officials to review preparations for wheat procurement for Rabi Season in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The deputy commissioner said that the wheat had been sown on 2.50 lakh hectares area in the district and around 8.11 lakh MT wheat was expected to arrive in 108 grain markets.

She directed all the officials to personally supervise the wheat procurement operations across the district beginning from April 1. This is to ensure prompt procurement and lifting of wheat as per their allotted share of procurement.

Sawhney emphasised that farmers in the district should not be put to any inconvenience for the sale of their produce in the grain markets.

The sub divisional magistrates would be responsible for the smooth procurement operations in grain markets so that farmers do not face any sort of problem in selling their harvest.

She asked mandi board officials to make arrangements in grain markets to save the produce from rain and to have proper sanitation facilities.

She also issued instructions to make requisite arrangements for power, sheds for the farmers, and potable water supply at each procurement centre.

The deputy commissioner categorically said that all efforts should be made to ensure smooth, hassle-free and quick procurement of wheat and facilitate farmers in getting timely payment of their produce.

SDM Vikas Hira, DFSC West Sanjay Sharma, DFSC East Shefali Chopra, and others attended the meeting.

Follow Us On