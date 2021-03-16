20,500 get jabbed in Ambala during mega vaccination drive
During the mega Covid vaccination drive held across Haryana on Monday, the Ambala health department inoculated 20,544 residents across the district, the highest in the state, civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said. The Haryana health department had set a target of 10,000 doses to be administered in Ambala.
“The drive took place at 156 centres in the district and we achieved the first position in Haryana by a margin of more than 8,000,” Dr Singh said.
At many villages, senior citizens who had already been vaccinated, encouraged others to come forward to take the jab and announcements were made at religious places to spread awareness about the drive .
As per the figures shared by the civil surgeon’s office, maximum turnout was recorded at the community health centres in Chourmastpur (4,316), Mullana (3,950) and Shahazadpur (3,476), all in rural belts.
Dr Bela Sharma, district immunisation officer, said that mass messaging through announcements and personal checking at all major centres by Dr Singh also helped in mobilisation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No violation of statutory provisions in Kishor appointment by Punjab: HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
20,500 get jabbed in Ambala during mega vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two women fall prey to snatchers in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn tells PGIMER to stop paint work on heritage buildings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohali admn gears up to manage patient load amid Covid surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mystery shrouds youth’s death at hotel in Chandigarh’s Sector 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vij asks AG to audit accounts of Gurugram, Faridabad MCs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab's daily spike of over 1,000 Covid-19 cases continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘5,144 unauthorised colonies spread in Haryana’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAG findings: HSIIDC fails to provide encumbrance-free site to allottee in Gurugram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAG detects post-matric scholarship scam in Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With prestige at stake in MC polls, BJP, Cong tread cautiously in Himachal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: No deaths due to Covid vaccination in Himachal: Saizal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fatehpur bypoll: Anticipating rebellion, BJP ropes in its key troubleshooters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandi MLA Anil Sharma reluctant to campaign for saffron party in civic polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox