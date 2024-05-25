20-year jail for Chandigarh youth who kidnapped, raped minor girl

A 20-year-old youth, who had kidnapped and raped a teenaged girl in May 2021, will be spending 20 years in jail. The youth, who was 17 years old at the time of the crime, was booked at the Sector 36 police station, Chandigarh, in May 2021 on the complaint of the minor girl. (iStock)

A special POCSO court on Friday awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment to the youth, who was convicted under Sections 4 (2) (penetrative sexual assault on a child below 16 years of age) of the POCSO Act and Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code. He was also fined ₹30,000.

In court, the youth claimed that he was innocent and had been falsely implicated. Praying for leniency in punishment, he said he was a poor person, who had two younger sisters to look after.

Whereas, public prosecutor Ashok Gautam argued that the convict had committed penetrative sexual assault upon a victim of tender age. “Such like pervert act of convict has left a permanent scar on the psychology of the victim child. He deserves to be dealt with sternly for sending an appropriate message in society,” he argued.

Awarding him a 20-year jail sentence, the court said the punishment was not violative of Section 21 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015. After pronouncement of sentence, the convict was sent to Special Home/Observation Home till he attains 21 years.

For the victim, the court said, “Although, no amount of money can compensate for mental agony that the victim child had to endure at such a young age, the court is obliged to quantify the amount of compensation to be granted to the victim.”

Thus, the court recommended the case to District Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, for award of compensation to the tune of ₹4 lakh to the minor girl under the Victim Compensation Scheme.