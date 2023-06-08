Ludhiana: 20-yr-old sentenced to life for raping minor

A fast-track court here on Wednesday sentenced a 20-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl. The court also ordered that out of the fine imposed against the convict, a sum of ₹ 1 lakh shall be paid as compensation to the victim. (Shutterstock)

The court of additional district and sessions judge Amar Jeet Singh also imposed a fine of ₹1.10 lakh on the convict, Kamaljit Singh alias Vishal, resident of Bhamian Kalan, Jamalpur.

The court also ordered that out of the fine imposed against the convict, a sum of ₹1 lakh shall be paid as compensation to the victim.

The case, filed under the section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), along with sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366-A (procuration of minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code, was registered by Jamalpur police On March 5, 2021.

On March 12, 2021, the Jamalpur police nabbed the accused on Chandigarh Road and a case was registered against the accused.