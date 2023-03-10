20-yr-old held for bid to abduct teen in Rewari

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for trying to abduct and molest a 14-year-old girl in Rewari on Thursday. The girl told the police that she had stepped out to throw the garbage when the accused, Aakash, dragged her into the field and tried to molest her. She somehow managed to escape and raised the alarm, following which two other villagers rushed to help her. The accused, however, called his brother and roughed up the two villagers. Based on her complaint, police have arrested the accused under the POCSO Act and sections of the IPC. HTC A 20-year-old man has been arrested for trying to abduct and molest a 14-year-old girl in Rewari on Thursday. (Getty Images)

3 held for attempt to mow down cop in Karnal

Karnal Three persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to mow down a cop, in a bid to flee a checkpoint near Ambedkar Chowk on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Gaurav, Abhishek and Shanky, residents of Shamgarh. Lalit Kumar in-charge of Civil Lines police station said he had signalled the trio to stop the vehicle but they sped up and tried to run over him, in an attempt to flee. The accused have been arrested under charges, including attempt to murder, and sent to judicial custody. HTC

2 health officials caught for graft in Panipat

Karnal A sub-divisional engineer (SDE) and a junior engineer (JE) of the public health engineering department of Panipat were caught red-handed taking a bribe of ₹1.20 lakh. The accused have been identified as SDE Sube Singh and JE Sham Lal, both posted in Samalkha. Vigilance bureau inspector Sumit Kumar said that a contractor had complained that the two officials were demanding bribe to clear his pending bills. They have been booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and will be produced in the court on Friday. HTC

Haryana guv, CM condole Satish Kaushik’s death

Chandigarh Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday expressed grief over the passing away of veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik. Kaushik was also the chairman of Haryana Film Promotion Board. In a statement, Dattatraya said as the chairman of Haryana Film Promotion Board, Kaushik was doing his best to promote Haryanavi film, art and culture. His death has caused an irreparable loss to the film industry and Haryanavi film industry, he said. CM Khattar said Kaushik will always be remembered for his distinguished acting career and direction work. HTC

Former sarpanch’s son shot at in Hisar

Rohtak The son of a former sarpanch was shot at, allegedly by the incumbent sarpanch’s son and his aide at Hisar’s Kanwari village on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place when Karan, 27, son of former village sarpanch Mahavir Singh, was standing outside his house. He is under treatment at a private hospital. Police have launched a manhunt for sarpanch Sanjay Duhan’s son Puneet and his aide. They have been booked for attempt to murder and under sections of the Arms Act. HTC