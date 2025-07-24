Search
21 unrecognised parties issued notices in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 09:30 am IST

Haryana chief electoral officer A Sreenivas said these parties had not taken part in any electoral activity during the past six years

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO), A Sreenivas Wednesday said show-cause notices have been issued to 21 unrecognised political parties in the state as per the guidelines of the Election Commission.

The parties were to submit necessary documents and appear for a hearing on July 22 and 23, however, none of the parties sent any representatives on either of the two dates. (HT File)
Sreenivas said these parties had not taken part in any electoral activity during the past six years. They were to submit necessary documents and appear for a hearing on July 22 and 23, 2025. However, none of the parties sent any representatives on either of the two dates, the CEO said.

He said that 21 unrecognised political parties that were issued notices included Apna Raj front, Jhajjar, Haryana Swatantra Party, Jhajjar, Rashtriya Buzurg Shakti Party,Jhajjar, Bharat (Integrated) Rakshak Dal, Gurgaon, Bharatiya Jan Hit Vikas Party, Gurgaon, Gurgaon Resident Party , Gurgaon, Hind Samdarshi Party, Gurgaon, Karma Party, Gurgaon, Mera Gaon Mera Desh Party, Gurgaon, National Janhit Congress (AB), Gurgaon , Samaras Samaj Party, Gurgaon, Total Vikas Party, Gurgaon, Janata Uday Party, Faridabad, Berozgar Aadmi Adhikar Party Faridabad, Rashtriya Arya Raj Sabha, Rohtak, Seva Dal, Rohtak, Lok Parivartan Party, Panipat, Haryana Janrakshak Dal, Sonipat, Haryana Kranti Dal Kurukshetra, Rashtriya Karmyog Party ,Karnal, Sushasan Party, Bhiwani.

